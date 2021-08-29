From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of Accord Party and the running mate of Dr. Godwin Maduka has lambasted the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) led Government of Willie Obaino over the moribund CCTV camera and other security gadgets allegedly put in place to checkmate crime in some strategic places in the state.

Ifeatu Obi declared that APGA led government has breached the trust, confidence and contract it had with the people of Anambra state through its failed promises and alleged scam projects and called the people of the state to vote for Accord party to change the security of the state.

The deputy governorship candidate in a statement said that Accord Party was the only credible political party that Ndi Anambra will rely on November 6th general election because it’s candidates are men of honour who sees their word as their bond.

He recalled that the APGA led Government had earlier boasted that the “advanced surveillance cameras from Industrial Video and Control were not yet in some American cities and even states would be installed”.

According to the governor, “the CCTVs were to be installed in Awka, Nnewi and Onitsha, while it will be installed in other cities of the state later”.

The government through the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C.Don Adinuba, had said that “the Government of Anambra state has decided to fight crime with the latest technology anywhere in the world.”

“The Smart City Security Project was inspired by the governor’s visit to Massachusetts, United States, in October, 2018, when he toured places like the Cambridge Innovation Centre, Boston University and Industrial Video and Control in Boston.”

He was impressed among other things, the sophisticated surveillance cameras from Industrial Video and Control, developed in conjunction with researchers at the Cambridge Innovation Centre and other research centres in Massachusetts.”

“Governor Obiano felt that they should be installed in Anambra State so that it will remain Nigeria’s safest state and as a result attract considerable investments. To operate effectively for 24 hours daily, these gadgets require electricity which the governor consequently opted for the solar-powered type,”.

Adinuba further stated that 109 vehicles have been procured and equipped with state of the art electronic devices to work in unison with the super smart gadgets.

But, Ifeatu Obi noted that there was no single Mobile CCTV camera in Awka, Nnewi and Onitsha and crime rate and insecurity had also increased without APGA Government deploying the so called CCTV to track criminals.

He assured Ndi Anambra that Accord Party is the only veritable Political party that will guarantee the security of the citizens of the state.

He further assured that the security plan of the Accord Party for Anambra State is practical and workable and will restore the confidence of Ndi Anambra in the ability of the Government to protect the lives of the citizens.

He urged the people of the state to vote for Accord Party in the forthcoming Governorship Election for Dr. Godwin Maduka to replicate the his wonders reduce the rate of crime to it’s barest minimum.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.