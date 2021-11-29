From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The governorship candidate of the Accord Party in just concluded the November 6 Anambra State election, Dr Godwin Maduka, has warned rumourmongers tarnishing his image and integrity which he gained over the years to desist or face the wrath of the law.

He wondered why somebody and a group of persons went to social media to tarnish his hard earn integrity despite his developmental stride across his community and the state in general.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Maduka, reacting to social media reports which alleged that, if Maduka had won the election, he would have turned the government into a clubhouse, where people from all comers would come to do immoral and unethical things.

He said that those who are circulating false information on social media were people of questionable characters who were bent on smearing his person and what he stand for and humanity.

The philanthropist called on the Anambra people and party faithful to ignore the false news, peddling on social media but remain focused and maintain their supports.

According to Maduka, “my attention has been drawn to the falsehood circulating on social media by some unscrupulous naysayers who have bent on tarnishing my image for no just cause.

“It is unfortunate that some unserious individuals have bent on tarnishing the image of Dr Godwin Maduka of Accord party just to jeopardize his intentions of bringing Anambra state to a more progressive and inclusive development”.

“Be informed that Dr Maduka’s integrity and principles which depicts him as one of the good philanthropists and true leader cannot descend so low to such false rumour.

“My years of experiences as a medical professional has earned me an international reputation and honour, therefore I cannot indulge in such inhumane act.

“I urged Ndi Anambra to remain resolute, and unperturbed but accept the false accusation as one of the propaganda been carried out by those who do not mean well for our dear state. Hence, it is paramount to note that those behind the ungodly act will soon be put to shame,” he stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .