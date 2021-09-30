From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Accord Party has condemned the brutal and senseless killing of Dr Chike Akunyili, the husband of late NAFDAC Director General and former Information and Communication Minister, Prof Dora Akunyili.

The running mate of party candidate Dr Godwin Maduka, Sir Kenneth Ifeatu Obi, in a statement called on Governor Willie Obiano to deploy the CCTV cameras purchased by the state government to ensure the arrest of the culprits.

Obi described the killing of Dr Akunyili and other citizens as gruesome and unwarranted, calling on security agencies to fish out the killers of Dr. Akunyili in no distance time.

He said the rising spate of insecurity in Anambra State has been worrisome and serious concern to all and sundry, stressing that the security and welfare of the people should be the primary priority of every government.

Obi also said that any Government that failed to secure its citizens has failed state and urged Obiano to deploy the CCTV cameras purchased by the state government to ensure that the culprits were brought to book.

‘Security of lives and properties of Ndi Anambra should not be politicised. The welfare and security of the citizens according to section 14 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria is the primary duty of Government at all levels.

‘Therefore, it is regrettable that the lives of fellow citizens are cut short and the Government and security agencies seem to be at loss over how to arrest the gory situation. While we commend Governor Obiano for the N20 Million bounty placed on the informants of the killers of Dr Akunyili, we are asking that a preventive measures should be put in place to forestall the reoccurrence of this dastardly act of wickedness,’ Obi stated.

