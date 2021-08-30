From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Candidate for Deputy Governor of Accord Party Sir Kenneth Ifeatu Obi has berated the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) led administration of Willie Obiano over its purported failure to fix roads across the three senatorial zones of Anambra.

Sir Ifeatu Obi (Omelora) spoke in Obosi while receiving various political groups who came to declare their solidarity towards the Dr Maduka- Ifeatu Obi candidacy in the November 6 state election.

‘The deplorable state of Anambra roads under the leadership of APGA led administration is nothing short of an embarrassment to Ndi Anambra both at home and in the diaspora,’ he said.

‘It is wickedness for any Anambrarian who is witnessing the deplorable state of Anambra roads, the insensitivity to the plight of motorists by APGA government and the over-taxation of the local traders to still go ahead and support APGA.

‘Dr Godwin Maduka single-handedly constructed all the roads in his community, Umuchukwu and has continued to maintain those roads to ensure that his Community have good access roads.

‘A man who built roads, hospitals, schools, houses for the poor without any contribution of the state government will do more when he becomes the governor of Anambra State. The people of Anambra must arise and reject all the lies of APGA as only those who have no conscience and who lack integrity still supports APGA.

‘Iyom Bianca Ojukwu, The Wife of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu is a woman with conscience and integrity, she knows that APGA has failed abysmally and thus has continued to distance herself from the party which not only betrayed Ndi Igbo but failed Ndi Anambra.

‘If the wife of Ojukwu can stay away from APGA, it will be wickedness for anyone to still identify with APGA,’ he stated.

He further described APC as a leprous Party which must be rejected by Ndigbo as it has brought untold sorry to Ndi Igbo in Imo and Ebonyi State where they currently hold sway.

He called on the people of Anambra to support the Accord Party.

