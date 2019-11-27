Obinna Odogwu, Awka and David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Construction work at the Anambra Cargo Airport would be completed in less than 18 months, Governor Willie Obiano has said.

The assurance came four years after the project cited at Umueri community, Anambra East Local Government Area, was flagged off.

There have been series of attacks and criticisms on the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)-led government over the alleged slow pace of work on the site with many calling it white elephant project.

But Obiano, while speaking during the third Anambra Business and Investment Roundtable at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia promised to do everything possible to complete the project.

He stated that clearing has been done on one-kilometre of the airport’s 3.6-kilometre runway. He said given the economic value the airport would add to the state upon completion, he would do everything possible to get it ready soonest.

He said part of his determination to make the state the next investment destination informed the decision of his administration to initiate the business roundtable.

He said state was yearning to receive investors from all areas of economy especially in the health sector, education, roads, and other critical infrastructures that would improve the economy of the state.

Ahead of the Christmas festivities, and as a proactive measure against traffic jam in Nnewi industrial community, Anambra State, Governor Obiano, has awarded contracts to repair major roads in the area.

Contractor handling the Nnewi project, Sir Bobby Okwuosa, managing director, Fancee Construction Company Limited, said massive palliative measures on Nnewi roads had already started. He explained that the road repairs with stone base and also to be asphalted were expected to be completed by third week of December.

Some of the roads earmarked for repairs include Roundabout to Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital; Bank Road; Nkwo to Nkwo and Ibeto Avenue.

Former commissioner for Youths and Sports, Ezeakukwu Emma Nsoedo, an Nnewi indigene commended Governor Obiano over what he described as his timely intervention to abate this year’s gridlock, especially during the Yuletide in Nnewi.

He noted that Nnewi felt government presence under Governor Obiano’s watch but needed some more “since we contribute very well to the revenue generation of the State.”