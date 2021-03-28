From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has said the ongoing construction works at the Anambra International Cargo Airport would be completed in April this year.

He said that most of the critical infrastructures including the runways, control tower, apron, taxiways and others at the airport had been done with a few of them nearing completion.

The governor stated this during a tour of the airport facilities by members of the National Assembly Committee on Aviation. He said that the airport had been rated as one of the best in Africa because of the quality of work done in it.

“This airport will be functional in a month’s time. We started it in the last week of January 2020. So, we worked all through COVID-19, day and night. And that’s why we were able to achieve all this.

“The length of this whole runway is 5.7km. This is the longest runway in Africa certified by the NCAA. Lagos has only one racer. This airport has two racers on both sides. Again, you can land from either sides of the runway,” he said.