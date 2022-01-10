From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra International Passenger and Cargo Airport has recorded a total of 142 flights since it was opened for scheduled and non-scheduled flight operations on December 7, 2021.

The management of the airport, in a statement, said a total of 3,865 passengers passed through the airport during the period under review, adding that only one flight was cancelled and diverted to a neighbouring airport.

The airport was built in record time of 15 months by the Governor Willie Obiano administration.

For now, Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines operate into the airport, but aviation experts believe that passenger and cargo traffic would increase as soon as other approved airlines begin operations.

The airport also hosted a presidential jet, when on December 30, 2021, Minister of Labour and Employment, and former governor of the state, Dr. Chris Ngige, landed at the airport with his entourage.