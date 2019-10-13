The Anambra Alliance (AA) has commended Governor Willie Obiano on the historic launch of the digital security architecture, noting that this, if well managed, would maintain Anambra’s pre-eminence as the safest state in the country.

The group, which is an assemblage of eminent Anambra citizens and friends of Ndi-Anambra, is delighted that this action by the governor would open a floodgate of investments into the state. The group made this commendation in a statement issued in Lagos after its emergency meeting called to discuss and appraise the development in the state.

The statement reads in part: ‘’This is an example of what state and community policing would do. We have said many times that effective policing and security is not a rocket science, and that all Nigeria would need to confront her security challenge is strong political will.

“Obiano has ably demonstrated this to the delight and benefit of Ndi-Anambra both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora, who are now massively connecting with folks at home.”

The representatives of AA at the briefing, Emeka Okoli and Chidi Nwafor, gladly noted the due emphasis on local sourcing of equipment, such as Innoson vehicles, advising the Anambra State government to ensure that the scheme is backed up with sufficient manpower and further domestication of the technology for crime fighting.

They also called on other governors to emulate Obiano’ s worthy and innovative example in their own efforts to make their respective states crimes free.

The AA leaders assured the governor of their support, promising to make available the expertise of their members if needed, for the sustenance of the scheme.

They appealed to investors, especially Anambra successful business people to take advantage of the conducive and safe environment Governor Obiano is rapidly creating to set up industries in the state that would generate employment and forestall the outward migration of youths, while urging the governor not to rest on his oars.