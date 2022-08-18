By Chinelo Obogo

Amorka Community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State has complained about the lack of basic amenities in the town.

Amorka which is a boundary town between Imo and Anambra States is also where one of the Ojukwu bunkers is located.

The youths of the community both home and in Diaspora disclosed that Amorka has been denied a lot of basic needs despite sitting at the boundary between Imo and Anambra States.

It would be recalled that in 2018, the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, had posited that the Ojukwu Bunker at Amorka will be made a tourist site.

According to Obiano, the facility which provided “a sanctuary” for the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu during the civil war, would be refurbished for tourism purposes.

On this note, the Amorka youths appealed to Governor of Anambra State Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo to provide basic amenities for the community.

According to him, “the roads in community are terrible; our people find it extremely difficult to access the road especially when it rains.

“We have been left with a lot of unfulfilled promises. During campaigns, politicians will find a way to come and beg us for votes and after then win, they vanish. Since the return of democracy, we have not felt much government presence in this community. There is no single tad road in Amorka presently except the one attracted by Sen Osita Ozunaso because it is the only access road to his country home.”

Speaking further, the youths called on Anambra State governor and other relevant bodies to locate tertiary institutions, big markets, teaching hospitals, ministries to encourage development within the community.