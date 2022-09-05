By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Amorka Town, a boundary community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, recently celebrated its New Yam festival, which is usually held at the end of the rainy season in August and September.

Speaking to journalists, the traditional ruler of Amorka Kingdom, Igwe Obiriolemgbe, said the “Iri Ji” as it is called among the Igbo is not only practised in Nigeria but also in Ghana and in some African countries and beyond. He said the celebration serves as means of bringing the people together to display their cherished and rich culture and traditions.

According to him, “it is an important event for us because both our people who stays far and near attend the August event and also try to use the opportunity to brainstorm on the way forward of the community.”

Also speaking, the acting traditional Prime Minister of Amorka, Sir Chinweuba Ndukaihe, thanked God for a bountiful harvest and Prof. Charles Soludo for his fight against insecurity in Anambra State.

On his part, the President General of Amorka Improvement Union, Prof. Simeon Alozieuwa, felicitated with the community and the traditional ruler, saying:

“Your Highness, as you mark this important cultural event in celebration of our Igbo heritage, it is my fervent prayer that the Almighty continue to be with you, guide you, and endow you with more wisdom, good health and long life as you pilot the affairs of our dear community,” he said.