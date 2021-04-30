By Zika Bobby

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Anambra, Ekene Enefe, has said its chances of winning the November 6 governorship election is bright.

But he said the party and the aspirants have to relate and work with the communities more and ensure the grassroots become part of their train.

He said though the goodwill President Muhammadu Buhari enjoys in the South East was a huge advantage aspirants must not be carried away and rely on Abuja or federal might alone for victory.

He said the aspirants should be united and queue behind whosoever emerge from the primary while urging the party to conduct a primary election that would reflect the wishes of majority of the people.

“This is the time for APC to takeover the mantle of government in Anambra but we are not doing enough. I expect the party to develop a robust grassroots based campaign, we should not rely on any power or connection anywhere.”

Enefe backed the call for president of Igbo extraction and called on the people to take articulate steps, including reaching out to other regions towards achieving objective.

The chieftain said Igbo people within Nigeria, including those outside South East should be considered to ensure the best is presented to the country.

He said a youth should be given a chance as records have shown that the best preforming ministers in the present Federal Government were youths.

“When we talk about presidency of Igbo extraction, its not just about South East because we have the Igbo in many states outside the zone, so we have to look inward and support our own wherever they are.

“The South East should begin to works towards next presidential election, again, we need a youth and some of the best ministers in this administration are youths,” he said.