From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The crisis currently rocking the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra State just three weeks after the State governorship election was allegedly fanned by the loyalists of some chieftains of the party in the state.

The acting state chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, while briefing newsmen yesterday after a meeting of the State Working Committee (SWC) in Awka, said APC had decided to set- up a disciplinary committee to unravel those behind the scene.

Ejidike alleged that the loyalists of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, the governorship candidate of the party in the November 6 election, Senator Andy Uba and Chief George Moghalu, the Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA were behind the crisis in the state party.

He also said the party was setting up what he called APC Congress Awareness Committee (CAC) in preparation for next year’s National Convention of the party

Ejidike announced that anybody involved in the problems in the party must face the recommendations of the party’s constitution.

“We are committed to the ideals of the party, we remain loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari and National leadership of our great party under Governor Bunu”

Ejidike, debunked the claim that he had been sacked from his position as acting Chairman, adding that those who carried such dastardly act were not members of APC.

He said there was no time the party Executive in the State met that led to such, adding that he was still discharging his duties as the Chairman without any form of hindrance

“What is the identity of the people making the claims. They joined their principal to AAC since after the APC Primary on June 26”

“APC is disappointed in some of the leaders of the party for being the brain behind the crisis.

“Some people are bent on destroying APC in Anambra State, and they are those who have benefited from the party tremendously

“They are doing the bidding of those sponsoring them not knowing that APC is a National Party and not an underground party

“We have a leader of the party in the State now in the person of the governorship candidate and a sitting deputy governor,” he said

Ejidike further announced that 11 of the 19 persons of those who they claimed, purportedly, signed the papers sacking the acting chairman of the party on Thursday, had distanced themselves from such anomaly,

On the outcome of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, he said APC had decided to go to Court because what happened during the November 6 was no election, adding that the party was ready to prove it.

