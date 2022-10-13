From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disowned the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, over his alleged indecisive comment on the support of the part’s presidential candidate in next year’s election.

The state party chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike, in a press conference at the party’s secretariat Awka, said that Ngige’s comment on national television last week was his personal opinion and doesn’t represent the state party’s decision.

“Senator Chris Ngige appeared on Channels Television last week where he was unable to categorically express support for the presidential candidate of our party, APC in the forthcoming general election. As a matter of fact, those of us in APC Anambra State say that this interview was solely personal and has nothing to do with APC in the state. He was not there to represent the APC and never said he was there talking on behalf of the APC, so whatever thing he expressed was entirely his own personal view.

“And of course on the issue of elections and performances, I want to state that the records of every individual in the state and beyond are in the public domain for everybody to see, I’m talking about the presidential election in 2019 and governorship election in the state in 2021.

“APC in Anambra state is in full support of our presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice presidential candidate Sen. Shattima. We are working to ensure that our candidates in all positions win in the next election. We are committed and determined in delivering APC presidential candidate, Tinubu and his vice,” Ejidike affirmed.

The party chairman who was flanked by the state working committee of the party also reinstated that the former state publicity secretary of the party Mr Okelo Madukife reminded suspended since July 2, 2021, over his alleged nefarious and anti-party activities.

He warned Okelo to desist from blackmailing the party and should stop parading himself as the publicity secretary of the state party, saying that the party has elected a new publicity secretary in the person of Chief Valentine Oliobi during her congress.