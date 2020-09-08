Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A group, Anambra State of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Forum, has commended Arthur Eze on his conferment as Life Patron by Igbo traditional monarchs and in diaspora.

Director of Communication of APC Elders’ Forum Anambra State, Humphrey Nsofor, in a statement, described the award of honour to Eze, a rare gift to humanity and Ndigbo at large, as a well deserved.

The Elders’ Forum extolled the philanthropic gestures of Eze as second to none in Nigeria and prayed God to grant him long life, good health and vitality as he continues to support the affairs of the Igbo.

Nsofor urged Eze not to relent in his efforts at advancing cause of the Igbo and not to be distracted by self-serving elements who are priding themselves as Igbo leaders in the APC-led Federal Government.

He assured the business mogul that the APC Elders’ Forum was tenaciously behind him as he continued to advance the interest of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led Federal Government in Anambra State.