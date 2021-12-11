From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Anambra State Expanded Combined Emergency Caucus and State Executive Committee (SEC) has told the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to dissolve the present Caretaker Committee of the party in the state.

The meeting equally charged the Buni-led to constitute a seven-man Interim Management Committee (IMC) to manage the affairs of the party in Anambra State and oversee the conduct of the ward, Local Government and state congresses to hold in the third week of January next year.

The meeting was held in Abuja and hosted by the Minister of Labour and Employment and Anambra State APC leader, Chris Ngige, and chaired by a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Agunwa Anaekwe.

They also issued a 45-day ultimatum to the national leadership to conduct and complete a free and fair state-wide congress in Anambra State.

Those in attendance include Sen Joy Emordi, Sen. Emmanuel Anosike, a former member of the House of Representatives, Gozie Agbakoba, the State Secretary of APC, John Agufugo and other members of the State Caretaker Committee, as well as former governorship aspirants, Chief Edozie Madu, Sir Paul Orajaka, Colonel Geoffrey Onyejebgu (rtd), Maxwell Okoye and Hygers Igwebuike.

Others were several federal government appointees including chairmen of boards and the 21 local government party chairmen in Anambra State were equally present, just as other governorship aspirants, George Moghalu, Johnbosco Onunkwo, Azuka Okwuosa and Theo Nnorom sent their regrets.

While presenting the 8-point communiqué to newsmen, Anaekwe read:

“After well-articulated deliberations on the state of affairs in our dear party-the APC Anambra State Chapter-the meeting resolved as follows:

“The meeting took notice of our aggrieved brothers who were disenfranchised in the 2021 Governorship Primary Election and appealed to them to sheath their sword and continue to assist in building a formidable party in Anambra State.

“The meeting also took notice of about three factions in the State Caretaker/Working Committee (SWC) of the APC Anambra State, occasioned by the 2021 governorship primary election as well as the recent Court of Appeal Enugu judgment and endorsed that all purported removals, suspension and expulsion of the 2018 Congress elected officers who transmuted to Caretaker Committee in the State, are hereby cancelled.

“The meeting calls on the Caretaker Committee to implement the above and dissolve the present Caretaker Committee of the APC, Anambra State chapter and put in place a 7-man IMC to manage the affairs of the party in the state and oversee the conduct of all the congresses of the party in Anambra State, to hold in a fortnight after the New Year,” the statement read.

Reading further the meeting called on the Caretaker Committee to; “put in place all processes leading to the conduct and completion of a free and fair state-wide congress in Anambra State within 45 days.”

He said the above-suggested actions would lead to the restoration of peace and order to the party in the state and reaffirmed unquenchable and implicit confidence in the selfless leadership of Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige (Onwa), OON, MD.

Anaekwe said the meeting conveyed to the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, their goodwill and sincere appreciation for his infrastructural revolution across the country, particularly in the South-East, with Anambra State hosting the 2nd Niger Bridge, Zik’s Mausoleum, Paved Enugu-Onitsha Express Road and a renewed Dr Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu.

