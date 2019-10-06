David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for a appointing the party’s National Auditor, Chief George Muoghalu, as the new Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority ( NIWA).

The party said it acknowledged the fair-mindedness of Mr President, who it said, had looked beyond the ephemeral noise of cynicism into a high art.

The statement issued by the party reads in part: “Chief Muoghalu (aka Ohamadike) has held various government positions in Anambra and Abia States and is coming from a high pedestal of knowledge which combines with his unparalleled humility, exquisite interpersonal relationship skills, proven management of resources and intelligence to define him as a round peg in a round hole regarding his new role.

“As Ohamadike resumes his work, our chapter, as we share the joyful moment, note that the timing of his appointment has done well to shatter two conspiracy theories founded on fake news.

“We challenge Chief Moghalu to bring this message home by recalling that the mantle for dredging of the lower River Niger ,flagged off in 2009 by President Umar Yar’ Adua in 2009, fell on NIWA.

“But the project died of corruption hemorrhage within the pre- 2015 years of the locust invasion.”

According to the party, bringing the project back to life from his new office would complete the tripod economic integration of the Southeast with the rest of Nigeria, which Buhari has been on without noise.

In the same vein, the party’s Chairman in Nnewi North, Chief Muoghalu’s home town, Mr Atuenyi Atuenyi, said the APC family in the area was particularly excited over the appointment.