Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Anambra state chapter has condemned the recent appointment of caretaker committee chairmen for local government areas by Governor Willie Obiano.

The party lamented that instead of conducting elections to elect chairmen and councillors in line with the Section 7(1) of the Constitution, which the Supreme Court has interpreted as inviolable and must be upheld by state governors, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Governor Obiano had opted to compel the House of Assembly to approve the re-appointment of caretaker chairmen.

State Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr. Okelo Madukaife, in a statement, yesterday, demanded the immediate conduct of elections in local councils in line with the constitution and Supreme Court judgement.

“The two- phased high drama of Thursday January 16 and Friday January 17, 2020 that once again saw the Anambra Governor, over rrule and instruct Anambra House of Assembly to over rule the Supreme Court, on the appointment of caretaker committees, instead of electing local government officials, is the greatest proof that the enemies of our democracy are in vantage positions.

“Our great party holds as before now, that Section 7(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic, which has been interpreted severally by the Supreme Court as inviolable be upheld.