Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended by the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State for his numerous capital projects executed in South East geopolitical zone.

Acting Chairman of APC in Anambra State, Basil Ejidike, who made the commendation in a press conference at the party’s secretariat, said the president giant developmental strides in the South East include Second Niger Bridge, Enugu Onitsha Expressway, Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu Port Harcourt Expressway and school feeding programme as well as other micro-economic and social programmes.

Ejidike urged the Anambra people and entire South East to support Buhari’s administration based on his achievement in the zone, saying the best of Buhari was yet to come.

“Let us all work together towards restoring Anambra to the current political mainstream in Nigeria. Anambra State cannot continue to remain an orphan in a country of other progressive states in Nigeria. The 2021 election provides the golden opportunity to just achieve that and that we must do because APC is committed to a better Anambra,” he said.

He urged Obiano to warn his attack boys who desecrate the land by their unprintable abuses on Arthur Eze and other elders of the state to refrain from being irresponsible and acting as charlatans, urging them to engage in issue-based discourse.