From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The leadership of the Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in three senatorial zones, 21 local government areas, ward chairmen, including women and youth leaders of the party have passed a vote of confidence on the state chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike.

This followed the crisis that bedevilled the state chapter of the APC, occasioned by the rift between the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and Senator Andy Uba over who control the state affairs, which has been finally laid to rest.

It was born out of a peace accord reportedly initiated by the party’s national leadership, where the Chief Bazil Ejidike-led State Working Committee was reaffirmed as authentic and recognized by the national party.

The peace pact was contained in a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, Mr Echeng Echeng and copied to Heads of all Security Agencies in Anambra State – dated December 16, 2021, and signed by Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe PhD, Secretary, Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), in which a copy was also made available to newsmen.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the distribution of the Christmas package to APC members at the Party Secretariat in Awka, the state party Chairman, Ejidike, appealed to all aggrieved members across the 21 local government areas to embrace peace and initiate internal mechanisms in resolving differences.

‘It is bad to allow a local party, like the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to be interfering on issues affecting a great party like APC that control the centre.

‘As it stands now, the leadership of the party in the state, under my watch, will not continue to tolerate acts that will mortgage the future of the party,’ he said.

He stated that the party and her candidate in the November 6, 2021 governorship election, Senator Andy Uba, will not relent with the Court battle until they reclaimed the mandate from APGA and her candidate, Professor Chukwuma Soludo.

Some loyalists to Chris Ngige, Andy Uba and George Moghalu, were also at the peace parley at the party’s secretariat in Awka.