From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Chairman of Anambra State chapter of All Progresive Congress (APC), Chief Basil Ejidike has said that the party needed between N180 to N200 million to effectively carry out the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise in the state.

Ejidike who disclosed this in a press briefing on the ongoing APC registration and revalidation in the state on Tuesday said that despite N40 millions from governors David Umahi of Ebonyi State and Hope Uzodimma of Imo State the party still need much to effectively carry out the exercise successfully across the state.

According to him, For the party to have successful and seamless registration and revalidation exercise in Anambra state the party needs N180 and N200 millions to effectively conduct it’s registration and revalidation . We still need more money from our stakeholders to meet our target of moblising people for registration”.

He said the party has decided to hold a stakeholders meeting on Saturday this week in order to strategize on how to conduct successful registration and way forward.

Ejidike said that the registration and revalidation is critical to Anambra state due to forthcoming governorship noting that they shall leave nothing to chance in the state .

The party chairman said that the Anambra state APC is seriously working towards free and transparent registration so that at the end people would have opportunity to embrace to the party.

He also stated that due to the seriousness APC attached to the registration , it has distributed N50, 000 to each of the 326 wards and N100,000 to each of the 21 local government of the state for the monitoring and supervision.

“Out of the N40 millions from the two governors , we have distributed the fund to wards, units and committee level for the registration, monitoring and supervision” he said .

Ejidike call on Anambra people to register with the party and move to national party and be at the mainstream at the centre.

According to him, All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has deceived the people of the state for long and it is time to face the truth.

He further enumerated the progress the party have recorded in the recent times where some bigwigs openly declared for APC.