From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has selected a total of 180 delegates that would participate in its upcoming national convention billed to hold in Abuja on Saturday, March 26.

Chairman of the party in the state Chief Basil Ejidike disclosed this on Wednesday during the inauguration of the state, zonal and local government executive committees of the party in Awka, the state capital.

Ejidike said that the delegates were selected from the state and local government executives in line with the party’s constitution just as political office holders were also in the count.

The party chairman charged the new leaders to brace up for the challenges ahead as they must work very hard to ensure that their party wins state and National Assembly seats in the next year’s general election.

‘I wish to restate and draw your attention to the essence of a political party. All political parties’ interest is to win elections and advance the course of their environment and humanity,’ he stated.

‘The APC has all it takes to achieve this and more. Therefore, we must all put our hands on deck to reposition the party, and as well win elections. This is achievable in Anambra being that we have both the human and material resources needed.

‘As a new family, we are poised to galvanise and harness our diverse potentials and resources to put our party in political positions in our dear state. It is, indeed, factual that the APC-led Federal Government has benefitted Anambra State and people in terms of infrastructural development, human capacity building and empowerment.

‘These have reposed on us all the onerous task of leading the people of Anambra into the mainstream politics of Nigeria. This we must accomplish,’ Ejidike stated.

The party chairman congratulated the new officers on their emergence as the party leaders at various levels of the party, promising to carry everybody along. He said that no member or officer of the party would be left behind.

‘I am overwhelmed with joy by the unanimous decision of our party men and women which saw you all emerge as critical leaders, having been bestowed with the trust and mandate to pilot the affairs of our great party in the state.

‘I enjoin you all to accept and discharge this daunting task with equanimity and a true sense of responsibility to enable us to take the party to a new pedestal for the ultimate good of Anambra State and Nigeria.

‘This is, therefore, a divine call to serve, and must be taken very seriously. For to whom much is given, a lot more is expected,’ Ejidike said.