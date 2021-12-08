From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The All Progressives Congress APC State Working Committee (SWC) in Anambra State, has suspended the Secretary of the party in the State, Hon Chukwuma Agufugo for allegedly, ridiculing the party.

This was announced after party’s meeting at the party’s State secretariat, it appointed Chief Ifeanyichukwu Osegbo as the acting Secretary.

An emergency meeting was summoned by APC last week where a disciplinary committee was set up and was given 7 days to submit their report, it was based on its report that the secretary was suspended.

The Acting Chairman of the party in the State, Chief Basil Ejidike, while briefing newsmen after the meeting, said the APC would no longer condone the behaviors of the former secretary.

He said the party acted, based on the recommendations of the committee set up by the party on November 28 of which they were given 7-days to submit its report.

“We want to have a viable party that can win elections in Anambra “

“We have decided to set up a standing displinary committee to be inaugurated on Saturday, during the enlarged stakeholders meeting of our great party”.

“Consequently, the then assistant secretary Ifeanyichukwu Osegbo has been made the new acting secretary.

“Very soon, we will have congresses to elect officers and to set up congress awareness committee to put our house in order and to disabuse the minds of the people that the party had compiled names of new exco ” Ejidike said.