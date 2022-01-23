From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka has described as a great begging for the incoming administration of Professor Charles Soludo in Anambra State.

In his statement on the expectations of Anambra people from Soludo who was the former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Chief Ezeonwuka said he had no doubt that Soludo was not only capable to give good governance to Anambra people but was also prepared to do so by fulfilling his electioneering campaign promises.

Chief Ezeonwuka noted that with a successful inauguration of an 80-man transition committee headed by the former Federal Minister of Finance, Dr Oby Ezekwesili that the indications were there that the people of Anambra would witness unprecedented turn around under the incoming administration.

He told the Governor-Elect that his promise of a transparent leadership was very important and interesting, adding that transparency and accountability had been the expectations of Ndi Anambra.

The APGA chieftain noted that following a transparent process in appointing people into government positions as Soludo had indicated would pave the way for credibility and merit to thrive in government.

He also urged the incoming administration to make adequate provision for the youth to exhibit their talents and for government to harness which he said could be shown in enterprenuership, business, sports, science and technology, among other areas.

Chief Ezeonwuka said with that in place that it would attract people like Bill Gate, Usain Bolt, Mary Onyeali Omagbemi, Innocent Chukwuma, Jay Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, among others who achieved giant feats without parading bogus certificates to invest in the youths of Anambra.

The APGA BoT member insisted that talents were being wasted in business, sports, science and technology due to the education system and government neglect of talent hunt and promotion.

Chief Ezeonwuka who is the Proprietor and Chief Executive Officer, Rojenny Games Village, Oba, also urged the incoming Governor to start the talent hunt in Okpoko community where he had planned to kick start work as Governor, noting that Okpoko as a densely populated community had a good number of youth who might be gifted in sports and other fields.

“According to the incoming Governor of Anambra State, he is going to kick start his assignment as Governor at Okpoko, so I would like him to look at the youth in Okpoko and from there to other communities across the State, ” Chief Ezeonwuka added.