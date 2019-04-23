Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, has suspended, indefinitely, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Willie Obiano on Political Matters, Onyeka Owelle Mbaso, over anti-party activities.

Mbaso, who is from Ozubulu Ward III, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, was a House of Representatives aspirant in the last election and chairman of APGA Aggrieved Aspirants Forum.

In a suspension letter addressed to Mbaso, last Friday, and signed by Sir Nobert Obi and Tony Ifeanya, state Chairman and Secretary, respectively, the party said Mbaso was suspended following findings and recommendations of an Ad hoc Committee of the party which investigated his alleged anti-party activities.

“Sequel to the findings and recommendations of the ad hoc committee that investigated the case of anti-party activities against you and after giving you an opportunity to defend yourself, and the party caucus being satisfied that a prima facie case has been established against you, do hereby direct that you proceed on an indefinite suspension forthwith pending the determination of your case by the Disciplinary Committee of the party.

“The committee will take you further on these issues and allegations and recommend appropriate sanction.

“For the avoidance of doubt, your anti-party activities contravened Article 21(1) (d), (f), (g), (k), (n) and (o) of the constitution of the APGA (2014 as amended) and so, in a situation like this, the provisions of Article 22 (1) (b) of the constitution of APGA (2014 as amended) shall apply.”

Daily Sun gathered that Mbaso, who has been leading the aggrieved aspirants against the party, was accused of levelling “frivolous” allegations against the leadership of the party, just as he “has been painting the party black on social media.”

Meanwhile, Mbaso has refuted being served any letter.

“I have not been served any letter. I saw it on the Internet like every other person. However, the state chairman, Obi’s kangaroo committee is acting that way because I am vying for the state chairmanship position and also, my group is fighting against the injustice they did to APGA aspirants and members.

“As far as I am concerned, I am still a member of APGA and they have not served me any letter. The process they are taking is unconstitutional and illegal.

“There is nothing against me, from ward and local government levels. Such matters should emanate before it gets to the state. So, what they are doing is a kangaroo thing,” Mbano insisted.