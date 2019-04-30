Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State has lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC) a lawmaker in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Ikem Uzozie.

Uzozie, who is the member representing Aguata 11 constituency, announced his defection from APGA to APC on the floor of the House during its sitting.

The lawmaker had said: “Mr. Speaker, I want to thank my colleagues in the House for their prayers and support while I was away for medical reasons.

“I want to also announce to you that I have left my former party APGA to a new party, the APC for reasons best known to me.”

Uzozie it could be recalled emerged factional speaker after the unsuccessful attempt by members to impeach Hon. Rita Maduagwu, the Speaker in November last year.

Following the crisis that rocked the Anambra House of Assembly, APGA, suspended Uzozie being the arrowhead alongside two others on the grounds of anti-party.

Speaking to newsmen after the sitting, Uzozie who is a two-term member of the House said he left APGA to enjoy greater peace of mind as the party had refused to reverse his suspension of over five months.

APGA, he further said, had been bedevilled with crisis and unjust alienation of core party men hence he could not continue under such hostile environment.

He said: “I have been on suspension which they notified me in writing and they have not reversed it at least in writing, so I have to continue my life in a more peaceful environment.”