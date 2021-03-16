From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has said it has not endorsed nor does it plan to impose Prof Chukwuma Soludo as the party candidate in the November 6 governorship election.

The party said that it would conduct a free and fair primary election ahead of the November 6 election which it described as inevitable.

AGPA National Coordinator, Media Warriors, Mr Chinedu Obigwe, said in a statement that those talking about a plan to impose Prof Soludo as the party’s candidate were deceiving themselves.

‘Politics is a game of horse-trading and that is what is currently going on in APGA ahead of the party primary election,’ Obigwe stated.

‘The only thing is that the governor’s foot soldiers are not happy with those that want to play a spoilers role game against the party in the November 6th governorship election, hence the reason why they are doing the needful to checkmate them.

‘No stone will be left unturned in ensuring that the pretenders masquerading to be governorship aspirants in APGA are put to shame.

‘APGA is poised to retain Anambra State by clinching a landslide victory in the forthcoming November 6th governorship election.

‘There is no plan to impose Soludo as the APGA candidate for the November 6th election and my advice to those peddling the false rumour is to stop deceiving themselves.

‘They have seen the handwriting on the wall and want to use unfounded imposition allegation as a reason for their already foreseen failure.

‘Ndi Anambra should be rest assured that APGA will conduct a free and fair primary election that will be devoid of manipulation for the November 6th governorship election,’ Obigwe stated.