From Obinna Odogwu, Awka
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has screened a total of 130 House of Assembly aspirants in Anambra State ahead of its primary slated for May 24.
Out of the 130 aspirants screened at the party’s secretariat in Awka, the state capital, 116 were cleared to contest the primary, while 14 were rejected.
Secretary of the screening committee, Carol Dike-Okoroafor, who signed the result of the screening, however, failed to give reasons for the disqualification of the 14 aspirants by the committee.
One of the cleared aspirants, Gozie Obijekwu, for Idemili South state constituency, told Daily Sun that he was in the race to give his people quality representation in the House.
He said he has the ideas on the right legislation that would bring developments and economic growth to the state and particularly for the people of Idemili South.
Obijekwu said he was coming to restore the lost glory of the constituency if given the opportunity to serve and appealed to people of the area to support his aspiration.
