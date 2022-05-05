From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has screened a total of 130 House of Assembly aspirants in Anambra State ahead of its primary slated for May 24.

Out of the 130 aspirants screened at the party’s secretariat in Awka, the state capital, 116 were cleared to contest the primary, while 14 were rejected.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Secretary of the screening committee, Carol Dike-Okoroafor, who signed the result of the screening, however, failed to give reasons for the disqualification of the 14 aspirants by the committee.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

One of the cleared aspirants, Gozie Obijekwu, for Idemili South state constituency, told Daily Sun that he was in the race to give his people quality representation in the House.

He said he has the ideas on the right legislation that would bring developments and economic growth to the state and particularly for the people of Idemili South.

Obijekwu said he was coming to restore the lost glory of the constituency if given the opportunity to serve and appealed to people of the area to support his aspiration.