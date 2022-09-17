From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) has approved the immediate rehabilitation and reconstruction of four roads in Onitsha at the cost of N2.53 billion.

This was inline with Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s promise to provide good access roads in the State.

The commissioner for Information Sir. Paul Nwosu who disclosed this during the briefing on the outcome of state executive council meeting, gave the names of the roads as; Akpaka road, Akpaka to Nsugbe road, Federal Housing Estate link road and the spur to 3-3.

He said that the four roads which are 7.79 kilometers in length will be handled by TEC Engineering Company Nigeria Limited at the cost of N2.53 billion and will be completed within 8 months.

Upon completion, the roads will eliminate the nightmarish traffic jams that commuters experience in that part of the city.

Nwosu also stated that the government is deeply concerned with the increasing cases of youths’ invasion of lands with lawful titles belonging to people.

“They do this to extort huge amounts of money from the owners and in some cases resell the properties in question.

“This manner of extortion and intimidation will no longer be condoned by the Government. Community youth leaders are therefore charged to call their members to order as they would be made to answer for the offences by such errant youths in their communities”.

“Vandalization of electricity power cables have also become rampant lately and the State Government is calling on community leaders to guard and protect the power cables that pass through their domain from these vandals”.

The Commissioner said that communities where cables are removed or willfully damaged will be surcharged from their own share of the N25 million Community Choose-Your-Project which the government will commence soon.