From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Founder, Leader and Archbishop of Living Christ Mission Inc; Worldwide, His Grace, Most Rev. Professor Daddy Hezekiah has urged the residents of Anambra state to support the new government led by Professor Chukwuma Soludo on sanitation and desisting from throwing wastes and refuse to block drainage system in the state.

He urged them to be law abiding and obey the laws, saying that sanitation would rid off health hazards and help government in achieving cleaner and healthier environment and society.

Daddy Hezekiah who is also the Chancellor, Hezekiah University, Umudi, Imo State who spoke in his homily in Onitsha Church congratulated the governor, expressed his support for the new government promising to regularly and constantly remember the government in prayers for it to excel.

He advised the government to bear the interest of the masses at heart by formulating and implementing people-oriented policies geared towards alleviating sufferings, hardship and hunger amongst the populace.

Cleric further congratulated Hon Patrick Aghamba, Prof Ngozi Theresa Chuma-Udeh and the other commissioner nominees by the governor and urged them to work towards achieving the goals of the government.

He appeals to the government to provide social amenities to the citizens such as good road network, portable drinking water, reviving and equipping the general hospitals so that the poor masses can have adequate health care at affordable cost as against the exorbitant charges by some private hospitals.

He also pleaded with the government to create employment for the youths in order to reduce restiveness and crime.

Daddy Hezekiah also charge the government to give education its pride of place giving that an educated populace is not only an asset but an advantage to the government and society.

He advised the government to be focused to achieving its goals by keeping away from fraudsters and sycophants (flatterers) whose sole aim is always to distract, cheat and deceive the government.

He however, stated that Anambra state and Nigeria would be a state and a natio were justice and fair play would always prevail over injustice and prayed God to endow the governor and his cabinet with the wisdom, power and forthrightness to pilot the affairs of the state and return it to its dignity and enviable position as one of the leading states in the country.

“I acknowledged that governance is not easy, much is expected from the governor Prof Soludo and his cabinet and his requests are many yet I encourage them not to panic because many genuine children of God are praying for them and with God all things are possible.

“I prayed to God almighty to take over and full control of the affairs of the state so that at the end, His name will be greatly exalted and glorified” Daddy Hezekiah stated.