From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Nonso Okafor, has promised to harness the industrial and commercial potential of the Nnewi industrial city.

The House of Assembly member representing Nnewi North constituency, gave the assurance in Nnewi, when he declared his intention to join the November 6 governorship race.

He said with committed leadership, Nnewi could become an industrial haven that could generate jobs for citizens, and revenue for government.

He said: “Nnewi is known and referred to as Japan of Africa, because of its industrial potential. The industrial town produces a lot of things for domestic use and exports. As son of Nnewi, I know the best of this community is not yet harnessed.

“I’ve sponsored motions and bills that could improve the industrial and commercial potential of this city. If this is achieved, Anambra State and Nigeria in general will stand to benefit. If elected governor on November 6, I will use the instrumentality of government to create a platform that will fight crime naturally.

“One of the greatest concerns we have as a people is insecurity. This stems from the fact that there are no jobs. Thus, jobless youths resort to all manners of activities to survive. With the Nnewi mega city in place, with the kind of industrial revolution we want to bring, this nagging problem will be addressed,” he said.