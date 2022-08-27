From Fred Itua, Abuja

National chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Ike Oye, has called on all members in Nigeria and the diaspora to pray for the Anambra State House of Assembly for God’s mercy to stem the hand of death that has struck the House killing two of its members in a space of three months.

In a press statement, Oye begged for God’s mercy upon the House as he urged all members of the party to embark on a three-day fasting and prayer for peace, growth and development in the House and in the party as we draw closer to 2023.

“The times in which we have found ourselves are perilous and call for constant prayer, self-examination and penance,” he said.

He called on the leadership of the Anambra State House of Assembly to join in the prayer and fasting as “I see God doing something new in the House soon.”

He used the opportunity to commiserate with the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the Speaker of the House, Uche Okafor and all the members of the House on the sudden death of the Majority Leader, Nnamdi Okafor, in far away South Africa.

He prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal repose in Heaven.