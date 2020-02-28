Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State House of Assembly Committee on Public Accounts has started the verification of the 2018 audited financial books of the 21 local government areas in the state.

Chairman of the committee, Somtoochukwu Udeze, explained that the exercise was informed by the need to encourage transparency and accountability in the management of local government funds.

He said that in the course of the exercise, all local governments were expected to present their financial records for 2018 showing all transactions. Chief George Ozo, Transition Committee Chairmen of Njikoka Local Government Area, commended the initiative of the state Assembly committee saying it would promote transparency and accountability in governance.