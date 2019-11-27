The Anambra State House of Assembly on Wednesday called for intensified campaigns against the outbreak of Yellow fever disease in the state.

The resolution followed a motion raised under Matters of Urgent Public Importance by Mr Onyebuchi Offor (Ekwusigo) at the plenary in Awka.

This was as a result of recent outbreak of Yellow fever in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that outbreak of Yellow fever started on July 15, in Iboko Community, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi before it was reported to the state Ministry of Health.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the outbreak which had spread up to nine local government areas of Ebonyi in October with no fewer than 26 deaths recorded.

Offor described Yellow fever as an acute viral haemorrhagic disease being transmitted by a particular species of mosquito.

He explained that the ‘yellow’ attached to the ‘fever’ was simply because of the jaundice that affects the patients.

According to him, some of the symptoms of Yellow fever are vomiting, tiredness, lost of appetite, back pains, headache and can damage internal organs.

“With this outbreak in Ebonyi, Anambra is at risk, because we are neighbours. It can be spread to our state.

“But we will not allow such; therefore, there is need to commence aggressive health campaigns against the disease to prevent its spread to the state.

“We urge Gov. Willie Obiano to direct the state Commissioner for Health to intensify campaigns that would educate residents on preventive measures to curb yellow fever,” Offor said.

Contributing, Dr Tim Ifedioranma (Njikoka I), urged residents to be aware and educated on the need for early detection and presentation of cases for quick intervention.

“Many people do not want to report disease outbreak in their communities, because they do not want their communities to be labelled with such disease.

“But, such stance will not help in eradicating disease outbreaks in the country,” he said.

Also, Mr Obinna Emeneka (Anambra East), said that preventive medicine was the best medical care to prevent disease outbreaks, adding yellow fever was preventable.

“We need to tell residents that yellow fever has a vaccine, which is extremely effective and life-long.

“This is where government needs to do more to create awareness,” he said.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Uche Okafor, advised residents to practice good personal hygiene in their repective homes, environment by using insecticide and wear clothes that cover up the body. (NAN)