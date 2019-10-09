The Anambra State House of Assembly yesterday screened and confirmed the appointment of 21 people nominated by Governor Willie Obiano as chairmen, local government transition committee.

Obiano, had in a letter dated October 7, sent the list of nominees to the state assembly for consideration and confirmation.

The tenure of the transitional committee, as approved by the state assembly, is three months, after which it could be renewed or fresh appointments made.

Speaker of the House, Mr Uche Okafor, while addressing chairmen of the transition committee, said that the screening and confirmation was aimed at fostering good governance at the grassroots.

Uche urged them to be committed and key into Governor Obiano’s developmental projects as well as monitor the projects in their localities.

Chairman of Idenmili North Local Government, Raphael Nnabuife, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the legislators for confirming their appointments.