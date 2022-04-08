Anambra State House of Assembly, yesterday, confirmed all the 20 commissioner nominees presented to it by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

The governor had forwarded the list to the state legislature for screening and confirmation recently.

Their confirmation followed the adoption of the report of the Assembly’s screening committee at plenary in Awka, the state capital.

Chairman of the screening and election committee matters, Pascal Agbodike, while presenting the report, said the nominees met the requirements needed to be members of the state executive council.

Agbodike, who doubles as Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, said they all attained the mandatory ages required for appointment as commissioners and that they showed sufficient interest and ability to serve the state.

Representative of Orumba North in the Assembly, Emeka Aforka, supported Agbodike and urged his colleagues to do same to enable the governor speed up the implementation of his developmental projects in the state.

The lawmakers, thereafter, confirmed the nominees through a voice vote.

Speaker of the Assembly, Uchenna Okafor, in his remarks, urged the nominees to see themselves as agents of positive change in the state.

Some of the cleared nominees are Mr Ifeatu Chinedu, Finance; Prof. Ofonze Amucheazi,Lands; Mr Ifeanyi Okoma, Works; Ms Chiamaka Nnake,Budget; Dr Afam Obidike,Health; Mr Patrick Agha-mba,Youth Development; Mrs Ifeyinwa Obinabo,Women/Children Afairs; Dr Obinna Ugonnadi, Mr Julius Chukwuemeka,Power/Water Resources and Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh,Education.

Others are Mr Paul Nwosu,Information; Dr Foster Ihejiofor,Agriculture;Mrs Patricia Igwebuike,Transport; Mr Felix Odimegwu, Environment; Mr. Chikodi Anara,Home Land Afairs; Prof. Chika Ifemeje,Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice), Mr Collins Nwabunwanne,Local Government Affairs and Mr Donatus Onyeji,Culture/Entertainment.

Okafor, however, disclosed that the governor also sent another letter requesting the screening of a new commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Silvester Ezeakanwa.