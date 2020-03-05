Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State House of Assembly has passed a bill seeking to regulate the management of public finance in the state.

Majority Leader of the House, Dr. Nnamdi Okafor, said the bill, when signed into law, would help to ensure proper management of revenues accruing to the government, ensure transparency, accountability, planned expenditure, proper records of assets and liabilities of the government and other public institutions of the state.

The representative of Njikoka II constituency in the Assembly, Dr. Pete Ibida, said the bill came at the right time given the need to regulate the financial management of the state. He commended the Governor Willie Obiano-led government for the initiative deployed to block leakages in the management of state funds.

Chairman of House Committee on Information and Culture, Okechukwu Okoye, expressed the optimism that the bill when signed into law would help to eliminate corruption, waste of funds, ensure equitable distribution of resources and improve the state economy. Speaker of the House, Uche Okafor, said that bill would create avenues for greater inflow of funds into the state coffers when signed into law by Governor Obiano.

Meanwhile, the House has invited the commissioners for Health, Information and Public Enlightenment to brief them on the level of preparedness to handle Coronavirus in the event it breaks out in the state and efforts made to sensitise the people against the virus.