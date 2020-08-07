The Anambra State House of Assembly on Friday urged Gov.Willie Obiano to intensify efforts in the fight against rape and paedophiles and ensure improved support services for rape victims.

The resolution followed a motion moved under Matters of Urgent Public Importance, by Mr Cater Umeh, representing Aguata l Constituency.

Umeh said there was the need to ensure improved means to counselling and rendering health, mental, psychological, financial and legal support to victims.

He said such support services would help them to reintegrate into the society.

“The reports of rape and paedophiles have been on the increase in our society. There are stories of how young kids were sexually abused, molested and aspiring women made to face horrifying experiences.

” It is a barbaric act against everyone; young or old, male or female, though it has a higher rate of occurrence among the female folks.

“Rape is an act that hurts the victims physically, psychologically and sociologically. Victims of this act suffer depression, panic attack, self- blame, isolation, aggression, feeling of shame and suicide.

“They also experience health problems, such as vaginal bleeding or infection, hyper active

sexual disorder, unwanted pregnancy, vagina inflammation, HIV/AIDS and even death occur as a result of this act,” he said.

Umeh noted that many laws and penalties such as imprisonment, castration, payment of fines were already suggested measures to curb the menace in the country.

He, however, said that the welfare and future of the victims should be considered equally.

Also speaking, Mr Smart Okafor (Nnewi North), called for steady media awareness through the state Ministry of Women and Children Affairs on the dangers of rape and the need for victims to speak up.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Uche Okafor, also described sexual violence or rape as a crime against humanity and infringement on the rights of the victims.

“Due to rape, many victims committed suicide, their impression about life has changed and they have found it difficult to reintegrate into the society. This is an issue that calls for concern.

“As legislators, we have to support the fight against this babaric act because it could happen to our daughter, sister or anybody close to us, “Okafor said.

Meanwhile, in another resolution, the House urged Gov. Obiano to direct the Ministry of Works to call back to site the contractor handling Oyeagu Abagana/Nimo Road in Njikoka Local Government Area.

The resolution followed a motion also moved under Matters of Urgent Public Importance, by Dr Pete Ibida, representing Njikoka l Constituency.

Ibida said that the deplorable state of the abandoned road project was causing flood and deep erosion, thereby generating untold hardship to the residents and road users. (NAN)