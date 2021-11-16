From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

ASA-World, a global association of Anambra people worldwide has congratulated Chukwuma Soludo on his victory in the just concluded Anambra governorship election noting that the people of the state have spoken in one accord.

ASA-World in release communicated from its Secretariat in Toronto, Ontario, Canada signed by the Chairman, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze and Secetary General Hon. Chudi Asidianya congratulated ndi-Anambra for coming out to vote against all odds.

Anambra people have spoken, Anambra spirit prevails again. The Governor-elect of the “light of the nation” is Professor. Charles, Chukwuma Soludo.

Ladies and gentlemen, “the centre appears to hold”, and the gateway to the Igbo land safeguarded, thanks to the Anambra spirit, punctuated with synergy with stakeholders the like of the Orient Foundation, the Association of Town Unions, (ASATUs ), Catholic, Anglican, Pentecostal churches, outside monitoring, Observing group re Afenifere, Edo, our brethren from the Middle Belt, etc.

“A big shout out to the Anambra Electorates who braved the possibility of personal safety and bodily harm to selves to come out to decide for themselves the next guardian(s) of their future and their children’s future. A single act that send an emphatic message that Anambra State, “the light of the nation is not for sale,” the statement noted.

While congratulating the Governor-elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, ASA-World reminded him that the soonest the dusts are settled, party politics must take back seat to people’s business.

“You are now holding “public trust”.Now that the election is over, we advise that you all allow your stewardship to your constituency re-elect you. See yourselves as the servant of the people; those who voted for you, and those who voted against you are now your constituents. Your loyalty to your political party should be muted until the next election and if you perform well, your record should be sufficient to re-elect you,” it stated.

“From our global network currently in Canada, United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, Japan, Hong Kong-China, Dubai, Russia, Spain, Iceland, Ireland, Netherland, Norway, Switzerland, Liberia, Local Diaspora and Anambra Student; local and in the Diasporas, we will continue to “pay forward” the blessings and the privileges that we enjoy in the Diasporas with a renewed Diaspora Engagement schemes with the new “government of the day” through our Annual free Medical Outreach, Micro-Finance, Education Outreach, Benevolence scheme for our brethren going through trying times and working in synergy with well-meaning NGOs to research and fill service gas in our home state, the light of the nation,” the diaspora group stated.

