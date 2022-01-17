From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Senate of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Anambra State under the Chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor, Prof Greg Nwakoby, in its 121st sitting on January 13, 2022 elected its Representatives to the Governing Council of the University.

The election, which was keenly contested produced the following as Senate Representatives to the 6th Council of the University. They are:

1. Prof. Nwozor, K.K

2. Prof. Obi, Emeka Anthony

3. Prof. Nwamuo Angela

4. Prof. Chukwueloka, C.C.

5. Dr. Nweke, Ansellem.

The event took place barely a week after the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano appointed and inaugurated the Chairman and other External members of the University’s Governing Council.

Speaking on behalf of the elected members, Prof. Nwozor and Prof. Nwamuo both thanked the Vice Chancellor of the University in particular and all the COOU Senators in general, for finding them worthy to represent them in the 6th Council of the University and promised that they would do their best to fly the University’s flag higher. They also promised to ensure that no staff of the University would be left out in the scheme of things.

To constitute a full Council, two members will come from the University’s Congregation (one teaching, one non-teaching), and this is what the University Management had fixed to hold on January 27, 2022, after having announced it on January 7, 2022.

The entire academic staff of the University, under the COOU ASUU Progressives commend Prof. Nwakoby for what they described as the apt and sincere manner in which he pilots the affairs of the University.

They prayed for more God’s grace and wisdom for Prof. Nwakoby in directing the affairs of the University.