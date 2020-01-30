The industrial city of Nnewi, Anambra State, may soon heave a sigh of relief as the state government has awarded the 100-foot road gully erosion site in the area to a reputable construction company.

Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Budget Monitoring and Efficiency, Mr. Melie Onyejepu, who disclosed this during a tour of the site, yesterday, put the contract sum at N3 billion.

He assured Nnewi residents of speedy completion of the project, adding that the construction company has the mandate of reclaiming the gully area through importation of laterite and compaction with careful channelization of storm water.

“The project will be supervised by the Anambra State Ministry of Works; 100-Foot Road, one of the major entrances to Nkwo Nnewi Market, has suffered serious ecological threat occasioned by heavy gully erosion that has cut-off the market.

“Many residents have been sent packing from their homes and business premises due to devastating effect of the erosion. The development has impacted negatively on Nnewi community and environs, and, today, the state government has come to our rescue. In no distant time, we shall heave a sigh of relief,” Onyejepu said.

General Manager of the construction company, Mr. Freddy de Kleyn, said his firm was already reclaiming the gully area through importation of laterite and compaction with careful channelization of storm water.

Also, Publicity Secretary of Nzuko-Ora Nnewi, Augustine Ikeh, who spoke on behalf of the community, thanked the state Government for the intervention and promised maximum cooperation from Nnewi residents.