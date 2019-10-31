Anambra State government has banned the movement of fuel tankers during the day as part of measures to prevent fuel explosion.

In a statemnt by Commissioner of Information and Publuc Enlightenmenr, C Don Adinuba, the state goverment said with effect from tomorrow. fuel tankers can only be allowed to move within Anambra State from only 8 pm to 5 am.

According to the government, “the restriction is to enable agencies like the Anambra State Fire Service, the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Civil Defence the Anambra Traffic Management Agency and indeed all other security, law enforcement and safety agencies to respond effectively and in good time to emergencies created by such accidents which sometimes result in conflagrations, as was the case in Onitsha on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, when a tanker laded with a petroleum product fell on the Enugu-Onitsha Highway and caused a fire that spread up to Ochanga Market through the open drainage.”

It said the police and other security agencies had been directed to “religiously enforce the restriction order on the movement of trucks carrying petroleum products in the state. They have also been directed to ensure that such vehicles do not exceed the speed limit of 90 kilometres per hour.”

The state government said violators of the time restriction order or the speed limit woyld be punished accordingly, as “the protection of the life and asset of every person in Anambra State cannot be compromised.”

It called on all stakeholders, including oil marketers, workers, tanker drivers and indeed concerned persons in the downstream oil sector “to bear with the state and help to adhere to this regulation which is made strictly in the overriding public interest.”