Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

As part of measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus, Anambra State has outlawed the preservation of dead bodied in morgues.

Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, in a statement, yesterday, directed that families should bury their dead as soon they pass on.

“The burial should not involve more than 30 persons during which the guidelines on social distancing and wearing of face masks must be strictly observed. Town union leaders, including traditional rulers, Presidents-General of town unions, community leaders and law enforcement agencies are to ensure that the above guidelines are strictly complied with and enforced,” Chukwulobelu said.

He also directed that civil and public servants, including primary and secondary school teachers, should resume work on Monday, May 4.

“Pupils and students should still remain at home and follow ‘Anambra Teaching On Air’ through ABS Radio, ABS TV and ABS online platforms. All workers in the state, and, indeed, all residents, should procure protective face masks as this is now compulsory in Anambra State. Workers and visitors will not be allowed access into the state secretariat and other government offices if they are not wearing face masks.

“All should always observe strict personal hygiene protocols, such as washing of hands regularly for 20 seconds each time, use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, maintenance of physical distancing guidelines of 6-feet between people, avoidance of hugs, kisses and hand shakes as stipulated by the World Health Organisations (WHO) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).