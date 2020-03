Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State government, yesterday, banned traditional marriages, weddings, funeral rites and other similar events in the state.

It also directed civil servants in the state to proceed on a 14-day work-from-home effective from today.

The order was contained in a statement persnally signed by the state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano. He said that the new measures were adopted to forestall possible spread of the dread coronavirus in the state.