From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Anambra State government has banned the wearing of mini-length uniforms in schools across the State.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Udeh through the Information Officer of the Ministry, Obiageli Nwankwo made this known during an interactive meeting with Education Secretaries of public and mission schools held at ASUBEB hall, Awka.

The Commissioner condemned the growing trend of putting on mini-length uniforms in schools, saying it was against the acceptable dress code for schools in the State.

According to the Commissioner, a student should look smart, well-groomed, project positive vibes and not be indecently dressed for school.

She added that the acceptable length for uniforms in the State remained knee length and not above the knee as was fast becoming the norm, according to her.

The Commissioner charged the Education Secretaries to ensure schools complied with the directives and salvage the future of Anambra students.

“You are the foundation. You should control the formative years of the children.

“Let us infuse the right morals and discipline in students so that they grow to be rational human beings, showing them there is more to life.

If we fail to get it right at this stage, we have failed to protect the future of the children, ” she said.

The Education Secretaries met with the Commissioner to discuss the way forward as the next academic session commences on September 19, 2022