From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra Government has recruited and trained 120 new firefighters that will battle fire disasters that might occur in any part of the state this season.

The state, in the past two years, recorded a number of major fire disasters, especially in the markets and other areas which cost lives and property running into several millions.

To be adequately prepared to tackle such menace, the state government, through the Anambra State Fire Service, recruited and trained the fire fighters to boost its staff capacity.

Governor Willie Obiano, represented by his deputy, Nkem Okeke, at the event said: “Today, we are witnessing the complete fulfilment of the promise I made to the men and women of Anambra Fire Service.

“The additional 120 persons into the commission will help to boost the manpower, capacity and morale of the firefighters in management of fire cases in the state.”

The fire service Managing Director and Special Adviser to the governor on Creative Security, Ben Chiobi, said the graduating officers had been effectively groomed to combat the challenges of fire outbreaks in the state.

Assembly Speaker, Uche Okafor, urged the new fire officers to be dedicated, resilient and put in their best.