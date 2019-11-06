Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Christian Madubuko has directed the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) to commence checks on road worthiness of heavy duty and articulated vehicles.

The directive was majorly for trucks transporting petroleum products within the state due to the incessant crashes of vehicles in the recent time in the state.

Madubuko said the exercise was aimed at preventing use of rickety trucks in conveying sensitive products such as petroleum products.

“The leadership of VIOs had been mandated to device means of checking road worthiness of such vehicles at state boarders, before being allowed into the state.

“This will ensure that only vehicles that are road worthy will ply Anambra roads; it will help to prevent fires and consequent loss of life and property.

“The state government only recently announced the restriction of the movement of trucks laden with petroleum products from to 8pm to 5am. They are also to ensure that vehicles do not exceed the speed limit of 90 kilometres per hour. The restriction was to enable agencies like the Anambra State Fire Service, Anambra Traffic Management Agency (ATMA) and other relevant agencies respond effectively and in good time to emergencies,” Madubuko stated.