Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra government has commenced work on the dual-carriage roads leading to the state international cargo airport with the promise to speedily complete the project to mitigate traffic congestion for passengers.

Governor Willie Obiano during the inspection of the project assured that the road was handled by a competent contractor and would be completed and equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructures.

The 4.8 kilometre dual carriage road is located between Awkuzu and Umunya axis of the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

“We have three roads leading into the airport — Nsugbe-Umueri axis, when coming from Onitsha and another from Nteje-Umueri axis for those within Nteje, Umueri and Aguleri axis. We have Awkuzu-Umunya axis, which was supposed to be the major highway into the airport. We are committed to ensuring that all these roads are completed with the best of infrastructures. We will finish it by the grace of God.

“All these are geared toward ensuring that we do not have traffic congestion on the airport road and also to make it easily accessible to the people of the state and Nigerians,” Obiano said.

The Governor also promised to embark on more sophisticated road facilities in the state.

The coordinating contractor handling the project, Mr. Jonny Nasa, assured that the proejct would be delivered under 10 months once they were mobilised.

Commissioner for Works, Mr. Marcel Ifejiofor, commended the contractors for their efforts at putting down great physical structures within the short time that the project was awarded. Ifejiofor said 4.8Km and 2.5Km of the road had been cleared and asphalted.