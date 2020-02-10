Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Adamu Mohammed Abubakar and the governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano, on Monday formally unveiled the Logo and Mascot for the 2020 Anambra State 12th Biennial Police Games scheduled for end of this month.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony held at the Police Headquarters in Abuja, the IGP revealed that no fewer than 12,000 police athletes will compete for medals in over 20 sports events.

“Sports is a very crucial element in policing. This is because as a physically tasking and mentally demanding profession, every police officer is expected to maintain a very high level of physical well-being and mental alertness in order to aim in the optimal performance of their duties. Sporting activities act as a vehicle for achieving this professional objective.

“In addition, the principles of comradeship, fairness, disciple, resilience and focus which regulate sports are also important elements that every police officer is expected to imbibe in order to remain on high professional pedestal. Hence, sporting events like the Police Games provide an opportunity to enhance camaraderie among ourselves as police offices on the one hand, as well as with our colleagues in the Armed Forces and other security agencies on the other hand.

“This synergy is vital to building inter-agency trust which is critical to the advancement of our national security interest. It is in cognizance of the achievements recorded that Police Games have evolved over the years to become an integral part of the rich history and proud tradition of the Nigeria police.

“In this regard, the 12th Nigeria Police Biennial Games will feature over 20 sports events which are expected to present a great spectacle for the relaxation and enjoyment of all our guests.

“We assure the governor that the good people of Anambra state shall be treated to one of the best sporting experiences in justification of your huge investment in the Games,” he said.

Responding, Governor Obiano said that the reason he never delegated any responsibility concerning the game is his determination to ensure that the game records the best in everything.

“My presence here at this unveiling underscores the fact that I am not delegating any responsibility on this games. I have been personally driving activities for this games by myself. I want to assure the IGP and his team that this Games will not only produce more record-breaking athletes like Chioma Ajunwa but those that will break more records.

“Let me assure you that Anambra is ready to host the Games. We will not entertain you with visits of sites like the Ogbunike Lake hut also beautiful night activities. This Games will be one of the best ever held by the Police. You will enjoy the hospitality of Anambra because you have helped us police the state,” he promised.