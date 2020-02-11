Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Adamu Mohammed Abubakar, and the governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, yesterday, unveiled the Logo and Mascot for the 2020 Anambra State 12th Biennial Police Games, scheduled for end of this month.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony held at the Police Headquarters in Abuja, the IGP revealed that no fewer than 12,000 police athletes will compete for medals in over 20 sports events.

“Sports is a very crucial element in policing. This is because as a physically tasking and mentally demanding profession, every police officer is expected to maintain a very high level of physical well-being and mental alertness for optimal performance of their duties. Sporting activities act as a vehicle for achieving this professional objective.

“In addition, the principles of comradership, fairness, disciple, resilience and focus which regulate sports are also important elements that every police officer is expected to imbibe, in order to remain on high professional pedestal.”