Romanus Ugwu, in Awka

The chairman of Zone 10 Police Command, comprising Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States and the Commissioner of Police Sokoto State, CP Ibrahim Sani Kaoje has assured indigenes of the zone that police have enough personnel backup to battle the insecurity problems bedevilling the area apart from those participating in the ongoing 12th edition of the Biennial Police Games, tagged Anambra 2020.

Speaking to newsmen after cheering his zone to victory in handball event yesterday, the Sokoto CP maintained that the biggest takeaway of the Games will be the platform it provided to exposure the sports talents in the police force for national, continental and international tournaments.

CP Kaoje, who doubles as the chairman of Badminton club and organising contact of the 2020 Police Games, advised the participating athletes to make maximum use of the opportunities provided by the games.

Asked his impression of the tournament, so far, he said: “The truth is that police have come of age now and there have equally been tremendous improvement in the games in the regime of the current IGP, Adamu Abubakar. Again, we have to really thank the governor of Anambra state for accepting to host the games here to enable the police showcase their talents.